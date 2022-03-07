ADM Not Liable For Fatal Truck Crash On Ga. Peanut Run

By Rosie Manins (March 7, 2022, 5:21 PM EST) -- Food processing giant Archer Daniels Midland Co. and a Georgia peanut subsidiary are not liable for a truck driver's alleged negligence in a crash that killed a Georgia woman and seriously injured her son, the Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled. A three-judge appellate panel reversed on Friday a lower court's denial of summary judgment motions by ADM and Golden Peanut Co. LLC, saying the companies had no control over the truck driver's work. Lloy White was driving a Golden Peanut trailer full of green peanuts to the company's drying facility in south Georgia on an evening in September 2017 when...

