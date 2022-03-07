Sculptor Lands $145M Loan For 2 Senior Housing Portfolios

By Andrew McIntyre (March 7, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- Sculptor Real Estate and its joint venture partners have landed a combined $145 million in financing for a pair of senior housing portfolios, according to an announcement on Monday from borrower-side broker JLL Capital Markets. The financing is for a portfolio of properties in New York, Connecticut and Maryland and a second set of properties in Florida, Kentucky and Alabama. Sculptor owns the northeast portfolio alongside Peregrine Senior Living and the southeast properties in conjunction with Vitality Living. The ventures recently purchased the properties, and JLL also worked on that sale deal, helping an unnamed seller. Peregrine Senior Living is based...

