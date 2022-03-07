Black Reporter Drops Bias Suit Against Pittsburgh Paper

By Matthew Santoni (March 7, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- A former reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wants to drop her federal lawsuit claiming she was taken off covering the Black Lives Matter protests for racial reasons, citing difficulties with potential evidence in court filings Monday. Alexis Johnson filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss her suit with prejudice from the Pennsylvania federal court, saying she had inadvertently deleted text messages from her cellphone that the Post-Gazette was seeking in discovery. Rather than continuing to pay experts to scour for the deleted messages, Johnson said she'd drop the case. "During discovery it was learned that various arguably discoverable text messages may have...

