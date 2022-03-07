Ill. Judge Won't Sanction McDonald's Over 'Confidential' Docs

By Lauraann Wood (March 7, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge declined on Monday to sanction McDonald's for designating every document in a 3,800-page discovery production as confidential in a lawsuit accusing the fast-food giant of committing a "ruthless purge" of high-level Black employees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila Finnegan determined that sanctions were improper because McDonald's USA LLC executives Victoria Guster-Hines and Domineca Neal seemed to have "jumped the gun" when they filed a motion for rule to show cause over the allegedly improper designations instead of following a designation dispute resolution process that they agreed to earlier in the case. That process involves discussing the dispute directly...

