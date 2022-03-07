Theranos Judge Trims Jury Pool Over Race Bias, Abuse Views

By Dorothy Atkins (March 7, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- The California federal judge presiding over the upcoming criminal fraud trial of former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani excused roughly a dozen potential jurors Monday due to their racial biases against Pakistanis and several more over their strong opinions regarding convicted ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' abuse claims against Balwani. During a pretrial hearing in San Jose, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila reviewed 120 juror questionnaires out of a pool of 240 potential jurors summoned to hear a monthslong criminal fraud trial against the blood-testing startup's 56-year-old former chief operating officer. Balwani, who was born in Sindh, Pakistan, faces fraud and conspiracy...

