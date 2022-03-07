5th Circ. Punts On Fannie, Freddie Investors' FHFA Suit

By Jon Hill (March 7, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has sent an investor suit challenging the government's multibillion-dollar "net worth sweep" of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac back to Texas federal court for further litigation tied to a previous U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case that restructured the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Friday's remand comes after the en banc Fifth Circuit held oral argument in January in the case, Collins v. Yellen, which returned to the appeals court after a trip to the Supreme Court ended in last year's decision upholding a constitutional challenge brought against the FHFA by Fannie and Freddie investors. "After this court...

