11th Circ. Says Probation Not Enough For Tricare Fraudster

By Daniel Wilson (March 7, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday that probation given to a former doctor convicted of a role in a $4.4 million Tricare fraud scheme was an unreasonable downward departure from sentencing guidelines, suggesting a district court send her to prison. A district court judge put too much weight on issues such as the contrition of, and character references for, former physician Nicole Bramwell when keeping her out of prison after her role in the multimillion-dollar compounded-drug fraud scheme, the three-judge panel ruled in a published decision. "In varying downward from the bottom of the guidelines range by six-and-a-half years, or 100 percent,...

