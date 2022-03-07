Mejuri Says Jewelry Copying Case Shows Yurman Is A 'Bully'

By Tiffany Hu (March 7, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- Months after being accused of copying David Yurman's jewelry designs, Canadian retailer Mejuri has hit back with counterclaims that Yurman's suit is intended to "bully an emerging competitor" and that the designs have actually been around for centuries. Yurman had alleged in December that Mejuri's Croissant Dôme collection ripped off the trade dress of Yurman's Pure Form pieces, saying that the internet-based retailer was a "serial copyist" that also used the same models and marketing techniques as Yurman. But in a response filed Friday, Mejuri said that its products were "independently designed and developed," and that Yurman is attempting to monopolize the twist...

