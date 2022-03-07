Nuclear Fuel Contractor Settles DOJ's FCA Claims For $10M

By Emma Whitford (March 7, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- South Carolina nuclear fuel reprocessing contractor MOX Services LLC will pay $10 million to settle a federal lawsuit from 2019 alleging that it submitted fraudulent claims to the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday. According to the DOJ, MOX — formerly CB&I AREVA MOX Services LLC — submitted hundreds of invoices from subcontractor and co-defendant Wise Services Inc. to the DOE for nonexistent materials. Mox allegedly received kickbacks from Wise for the fraudulent invoices in violation of the Fair Claims Act. "It is vital that contractors on federally funded projects provide sufficient oversight of the companies they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS