Meta Slams Claims Facebook Inflated Ad Reach Metrics

By Gina Kim (March 7, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, on Friday sought to toss a proposed class action alleging that it employed bogus user numbers to sell advertisements, contending that the advertiser plaintiffs do not identify specific numbers they purportedly relied on. In its 33-page motion for summary judgment Friday, Meta argued that the crux of the case is claims that when deciding how much money to spend on Facebook ads, the advertisers relied on Facebook's allegedly "inflated" estimates of how many users advertisements could reach. But neither of the named plaintiff advertisers can remember or point to specific reach estimate figures they supposedly relied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS