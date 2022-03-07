Carl Icahn's 'Entire Portfolio' Not Fair Game In Fund's HP Suit

By Frank G. Runyeon (March 7, 2022, 3:16 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Monday rejected a request for more details from billionaire Carl Icahn's investment portfolio after hearing Icahn lost money on Xerox's HP takeover bid, ruling that the investors were only entitled to HP stock data at the center of their lawsuit. New York State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager swiftly dispensed with the motion by Miami Firefighters' Relief & Pension Fund in its contract lawsuit against Icahn, Icahn Capital LP, High River LP and certain Icahn Capital board members, deciding that other trading data was irrelevant to the core claims that the defendants profited off Xerox...

