Dershowitz Drops Economic Damages Claim In Netflix Suit

By Carolina Bolado (March 7, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- Alan Dershowitz is dropping a claim for economic damages in his defamation suit against Netflix and the makers of a 2020 documentary miniseries about serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a stipulation filed Monday in Florida federal court. Dershowitz told the court he would no longer be asserting claims for economic damages but would continue to pursue his claim for breach of contract and seek non-economic damages against Netflix and the creators of "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich," which included reporting on Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre's accusations that she was also sexually assaulted by Dershowitz. U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres said...

