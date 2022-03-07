Suit Seeks Work Permits For Abused Minor Immigrants

By Max Jaeger (March 7, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- Immigration advocates hit the federal government with a potential class action on Monday, demanding it extend work authorization to neglected and abandoned juvenile immigrants whose green cards are pending. So-called special immigrant juveniles deemed nonremovable due to abuse or neglect back home must wait until they're eligible for lawful permanent status for U.S. work authorization, but a backlog of visa applications from Central American countries means they are forced to wait years for work authorization that is routinely extended to other vulnerable petitioners for temporary or permanent residence. "Defendants' policy, which is an administrative decision not required by any federal law,...

