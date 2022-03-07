9th Circ. Won't Stop China Unicom's Disconnection From US

By Nadia Dreid (March 7, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit won't step in and grant China Unicom a stay to keep the Federal Communications Commission order essentially booting it off U.S. networks from taking effect, the court has declared. The Chinese telecom company was hoping to persuade the appellate court to press pause on the ruling suspending its Section 214 authorizations while it was being challenged, but the Ninth Circuit's three-sentence order released Friday dashed those hopes. That means, in lieu of a change of heart from the FCC or a court order, China Unicom will be banned from operating in the United States in early April....

