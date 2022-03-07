Teva Stalled Generics For Blockbuster MS Drug, Buyers Say

By Hailey Konnath (March 7, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals was hit with a proposed class action Monday, with pharmacies and other purchasers accusing the drugmaker of unlawfully suppressing generic competition for its $3 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone by entering into exclusionary contracts and spreading misinformation about the generics. It's the latest litigation over Copaxone, which the pharmacies said raked in more than $3 billion in revenues each year for Teva between 2015 and 2017. Pharmaceutical giant Mylan has also accused Teva of discouraging competition in the sale of glatiramer acetate, the active ingredient in Copaxone. And just last week, the European Commission said it has opened a formal...

