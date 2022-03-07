Mallinckrodt Inks $260M Deal Ending DOJ Medicaid Claims

By Lauren Berg (March 7, 2022, 10:37 PM EST) -- Mallinckrodt ARD LLC has agreed to pay $260 million to resolve government allegations that it underpaid Medicaid rebates for its Acthar gel products and paid illegal kickbacks to induce Medicare patients to buy its drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. The settlement resolves separate lawsuits claiming that Mallinckrodt shortchanged Medicaid by hundreds of millions of dollars as the company hiked the price of Acthar and that it used a charitable foundation as a conduit to make illegal copay subsidies for Acthar so it could market the drug as "free" to doctors and patients while increasing the price, the DOJ...

