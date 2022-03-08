Ex-NY Human Rights Chief Named Advocacy Group's 1st CLO

By Jack Rodgers (March 8, 2022, 3:16 PM EST) -- Human Rights First, an international nonprofit human rights advocacy and watchdog organization, has hired the former New York commissioner for human rights to become its first chief legal officer, the group announced Monday. Licha Nyiendo will take on the top legal role for the nonprofit as part of Human Rights First's strategy to work towards combating and abolishing oppression globally, the group said. Nyiendo was New York State's human rights commissioner for less than a year after being confirmed by the New York Senate last June. She stepped down following an August report from New York Attorney General Letitia James of...

