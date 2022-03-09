Nissan Agrees To Proposed Deal In Rusty Floorboards Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 9, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Nissan drivers in Missouri asked a federal judge on Monday to sign off on their preliminary settlement, estimated at $18.3 million, to end claims the automaker sold Altimas and Maximas with defective floorboards that prematurely rust through, with class counsel receiving $2.75 million. As part of the settlement agreement between Nissan North America Inc. and the class of motorists, the company has promised to inspect the front floor pans for 2002 to 2006 Altimas and 2004 to 2008 Maximas. It agreed to repair for free any car from those model years that have corroded. The automaker will also provide rental vehicles...

