Tea Co. Escapes False Ad Suit Over 'Slightly Sweet' Drink

By Mike Curley (March 9, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action alleging that the labeling on Oregon Chai's "slightly sweet" chai tea lattes misleads consumers into thinking the drinks are low in sugar, saying the labeling is subjective puffery that wouldn't mislead reasonable buyers. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe adopted the reasoning of a report from U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott filed in November, which recommended dismissing all of plaintiff Jaclynn Brown's claims, but "somewhat reluctantly" advised granting leave to amend. According to the suit, Brown purchased Oregon Chai's Slightly Sweet Chai Latte...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS