'No Reason' To Distrust Nigeria Transfers, JPM Pro Testifies

By Richard Crump (March 8, 2022, 6:07 PM GMT) -- A JPMorgan Chase banker testified at trial on Tuesday that he believed that transferring hundreds of millions of dollars to a company controlled by an allegedly corrupt former Nigerian government official was a legitimate transaction. JPMorgan's Adebayo Osolake testified that he believed the deal to transfer hundreds of millions of dollars to a firm controlled by an ex-minister was a legitimate transaction on behalf of Nigeria's government. (iStock.com/LewisTsePuiLung) Adebayo Osolake, who worked for JPMorgan in Nigeria, told the High Court that although in hindsight he would have wanted "more information about the rationale" why the bank made the payments, he believed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS