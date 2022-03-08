Freshfields, Wilson Sonsini Guide Google's $5.4B Cyber Deal

By Benjamin Horney (March 8, 2022, 9:41 AM EST) -- Google, advised by Freshfields, will pay a total of $5.4 billion to buy Wilson Sonsini-led cybersecurity firm Mandiant, the companies said Tuesday, in a move meant to boost the tech giant's cloud business. The all-cash agreement features Mountain View, California-based Google LLC paying $23 per share to pick up Reston, Virginia-based Mandiant Inc., the companies said in a statement. That represents a premium of 57% over Mandiant's 10-day average share price as of Feb. 7, which was the last trading day before speculation about a sale first sprouted in media reports. Mandiant, formed in 2004, will be integrated into Google Cloud,...

