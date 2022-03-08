Hinckley Allen Adds Ex-US Atty And National Security Expert

By Chris Villani (March 8, 2022, 2:35 PM EST) -- Hinckley Allen LLP has added a former U.S. attorney who will spearhead the firm's International Trade & Global Security practice in its Boston office, beefing up its white-collar group amid global turmoil that could produce regulatory challenges for companies at home. B. Stephanie Siegmann joined the firm Monday after spending 22 years in government between her time as a federal prosecutor and her work as a prosecutor in the Navy Judge Advocate General's Corp. Siegmann served as the national security chief for the Boston U.S. Attorney's Office before joining Hinckley Allen and said her experience and expertise will help clients work...

