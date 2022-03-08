Rolling Paper Co. Says Ill. Law Backs Jury Verdict In IP Row

By Sarah Jarvis (March 8, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- A rolling paper manufacturer has urged an Illinois federal judge to enter judgment in its favor on two claims in an intellectual property dispute, arguing that contrary to what its rival says, a jury correctly found the manufacturer suffered injuries in the state. Republic Technologies (NA) LLC, which makes Raw rolling papers, argued in a Monday opposition filing that the Northern District of Illinois should reject HBI International's bid to overrule a jury's June 2021 finding that HBI competed unfairly and violated the Illinois Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act. HBI argued in an August motion for judgment as a matter of...

