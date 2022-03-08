DraftKings Wants Firm DQ'd From Gaming Patent Row

By Adam Lidgett (March 8, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- DraftKings wants a New Jersey federal court to disqualify Shore Chan LLP from representing an online betting-related patent owner in an infringement lawsuit, arguing that attorneys at the firm are inventors and that they should not be able to get the betting giant's confidential information. In a Monday motion, DraftKings said attorneys at Shore Chan LLP should be barred from representing AG 18 LLC — which does business as Arrow Gaming — in Arrow Gaming's suit alleging DraftKings infringed five patents. DraftKings said Shore Chan attorneys Michael W. Shore and Alfonso G. Chan are inventors who have issued patents and pending...

