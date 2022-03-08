Sam's Club May Not Be Liable For Loading, Ga. Justices Say

By Morgan Conley (March 8, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court said Tuesday that a state law governing securing loads on vehicles isn't a strict liability statute, leaving room for Sam's Club to avoid liability for a woman's injuries caused when a mattress that a store associate helped load onto a customer's vehicle flew off on the freeway. The state justices issued the opinion in response to a Georgia federal court submitting three certified questions regarding the state law to the state high court. The Middle District of Georgia is overseeing a personal injury dispute centered on whether Sam's East Inc., the Walmart-affiliated warehouse retail chain, may be...

