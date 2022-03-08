Chancery Says IDT Defenses Still Alive As $1.2B Trial Looms

By Jeff Montgomery (March 8, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor assured attorneys for IDT Corp. on Tuesday that the court has kept alive their defenses in a stockholder suit over an allegedly low-ball, conflicted transfer of Straight Path Communications Inc. damage claims potentially worth more than $1 billion against IDT, former Straight Path officers and a controlling investor in both companies. While saying he could have been clearer, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III repeated his conclusion from a written decision in February that, under "plaintiff-friendly" standards that apply to summary judgment, the court was unable to justify dismissing claims that former company parent IDT is potentially liable for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS