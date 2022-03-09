Insurers Beat Coverage Suits Over 3 Motorcycle Crashes

By Hope Patti (March 9, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court affirmed the dismissal of claims against a pair of insurers over coverage for three motorcycle accidents that killed two men and injured another, saying exclusions barring coverage for uninsured and underinsured motorists were clear and unambiguous. A New Jersey appeals court agreed with a lower court that Geico and New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance had no obligation to provide coverage for three motorcycle accidents that left two men dead and injured another. (iStock.com/jetcityimage) A lower court correctly granted summary judgment to New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Co. for claims brought by Arthur J. Brown and the estates of William...

