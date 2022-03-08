Coke Bottler's $3.5M ERISA Deal Approved By Court

By Rachel Stone (March 8, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal court gave a green light to a $3.5 million deal struck between the country's largest Coca-Cola bottler and two former employees who lodged a class action claiming the company included risky investment options in its retirement plan and burdened participants with excessive fees. In Monday's order, U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney preliminarily approved a settlement agreement between Cheyenne Jones and Sara Gast and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc., as well as its board and its benefits committee, in order to resolve the former workers' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The deal was first floated before the court...

