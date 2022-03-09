DC Circ. Says Hungarian Entities Must Face Art Theft Suit

By Gina Kim (March 9, 2022, 9:34 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday allowed a suit to resume against multiple Hungarian institutions filed by a family fighting to recover pieces of Nazi-stolen art, and allowed them to bring in an asset management company into the case as a defendant because it is not shielded by the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. In a 30-page opinion, a three-judge panel rejected arguments by the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, three museums and the Hungarian National Asset Management Inc., also known as MNV, in hopes of dismissing the case. The appeal followed a trial court's decision to dismiss Hungary as immune from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS