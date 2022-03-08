ERISA Claims Suit Against Metal Processor Gets Trimmed

By Emily Brill (March 8, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge trimmed a lawsuit claiming a scrap metal processor's method of calculating a retiree's benefits shorted her $50,000, tossing two Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims but allowing a breach of contract claim to survive. U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer ruled Monday that the argument behind Jillian Novosel's breach of contract claim — that Azcon Inc. improperly used COVID-19-era stock prices to calculate a portion of her benefit entitlement — is strong enough to overrule the company's motion to dismiss. Novosel reasonably believed Azcon would use stock prices from Dec. 31, 2019, to calculate the second installment...

