Jones Day Can Stay As J&J Talc Spinoff's Ch. 11 Counsel

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 8, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- Jones Day can continue serving as Chapter 11 counsel for Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder liability unit following a New Jersey bankruptcy judge's determination Tuesday that the firm's former role as the personal care product giant's restructuring counsel doesn't create a conflict of interest.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan overruled objections by the U.S. Trustee's Office and talc claimants, finding during a hearing that Jones Day doesn't hold interests adverse to J&J unit LTL Management LLC and is "disinterested" for the purposes of U.S. Bankruptcy Code rules for retaining professionals.

The restructuring took the form of a divisional merger process...

