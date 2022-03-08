Jones Day Can Stay As J&J Talc Spinoff's Ch. 11 Counsel

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 8, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- Jones Day can continue serving as Chapter 11 counsel for Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder liability unit following a New Jersey bankruptcy judge's determination Tuesday that the firm's former role as the personal care product giant's restructuring counsel doesn't create a conflict of interest. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan overruled objections by the U.S. Trustee's Office and talc claimants, finding during a hearing that Jones Day doesn't hold interests adverse to J&J unit LTL Management LLC and is "disinterested" for the purposes of U.S. Bankruptcy Code rules for retaining professionals. The restructuring took the form of a divisional merger process...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS