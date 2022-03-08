Crypto Execs Charged With Stealing $40M, Obstructing Probe

By Isaac Monterose (March 8, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- The owners of two cryptocurrency companies were indicted for allegedly stealing more than $40 million from investors and obstructing civil and criminal investigations, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The indictment filed in New York federal court claimed that from April 2017 to August 2017, Dwayne Golden, Gregory Aggesen, Marquis D. Egerton and an unnamed person tricked thousands of investors into backing two online cryptocurrency companies, EmpowerCoin, which later became ECoinPlus, and Jet-Coin. Using "nearly identical" websites for the companies, the owners allegedly promised "large and guaranteed" daily returns on investments in bitcoin that would be traded. The investors were also incentivized with...

