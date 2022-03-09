Amazon Tells 9th Circ. Flex Driver Must Arbitrate Wiretap Suit

By Gina Kim (March 9, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- Amazon asked the Ninth Circuit on Monday to reverse a California federal judge's ruling and order arbitration of a proposed class action alleging the retailer illegally monitored private Facebook groups for drivers of its Flex delivery service, contending the trial judge erred in finding the drivers' claims were outside the scope of their arbitration agreement. Amazon said that U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes erred twice: first when he ruled the privacy dispute fell outside the scope of the arbitration provision in the 2016 version of the company's terms and services agreement with drivers. Second, the judge erred when he decided...

