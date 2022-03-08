DOD Wants High Court To Ease COVID Vax Injunction

By Daniel Wilson (March 8, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Pentagon has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to partially stay an injunction against enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate against Navy Special Warfare Command members who allege that the mandate violates their religious beliefs, saying the bar impinges on military decision-making. The preliminary injunction has effectively barred Navy leaders from exercising their military judgment on deployment decisions, an "extraordinary and unprecedented intrusion" by a district court into military affairs that has created "intolerable" risks to mission success and safety, the U.S. Department of Defense said in its motion for a partial stay, filed with Justice Samuel Alito on Monday. "Indeed, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS