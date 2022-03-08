Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOD Wants High Court To Ease COVID Vax Injunction

By Daniel Wilson (March 8, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Pentagon has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to partially stay an injunction against enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate against Navy Special Warfare Command members who allege that the mandate violates their religious beliefs, saying the bar impinges on military decision-making.

The preliminary injunction has effectively barred Navy leaders from exercising their military judgment on deployment decisions, an "extraordinary and unprecedented intrusion" by a district court into military affairs that has created "intolerable" risks to mission success and safety, the U.S. Department of Defense said in its motion for a partial stay, filed with Justice Samuel Alito on Monday.

"Indeed, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!