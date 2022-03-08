'Educational Malpractice' Can't Support Plane Crash Suit

By Mike Curley (March 8, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday threw out claims against a flight school alleging that it failed to properly train a pilot, leading to a fatal crash, saying the state does not recognize so-called educational malpractice as a cause of action for reasons of public policy. In a non-precedential opinion, a three-judge panel of Pennsylvania Superior Court largely adopted the trial court's decision dismissing Patricia B. Grady's suit against Aero-Tech Services Inc. in Lititz, Pennsylvania, and two of its instructors, saying that allowing the suit to go forward would force the courts to meddle in educational standards and lead to a...

