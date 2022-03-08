Judge Reluctant To Send J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11 To 3rd Circ.

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 8, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- The New Jersey bankruptcy judge who declined to toss a Johnson & Johnson talcum powder liability unit's Chapter 11 case hesitated to allow the litigants' planned appeal to bypass district court review and go directly to the Third Circuit, saying Tuesday he wasn't sure he could certify an interlocutory order. During a hearing on several matters in LTL Management LLC's closely watched case, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan briefly addressed the motion filed Monday by a committee representing mesothelioma patients to have his decision from last month declared a final judgment, so they can pursue a Third Circuit appeal. In the challenged...

