Trucking Co. Says Rejected Settlement Should Be Enforced

By Carolina Bolado (March 9, 2022, 2:16 PM EST) -- A trucking company asked the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday to enforce a $500,000 settlement offer made by a man suing the company over a vehicle crash, arguing that the company's acceptance of the deal and attempt to pay it means an agreement existed under the state's offer of judgment statute. In oral arguments before the state's high court, Suarez Trucking FL Corp. said it should not have been forced to go to trial when it had accepted plaintiff Adam Souders' proposal to dismiss his claims in exchange for $500,000. Souders rejected the check because it was made payable to himself...

