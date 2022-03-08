Judge Denies Bid For Relief In Travel Refund Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (March 8, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed a travel insurance policyholder's bid for injunctive relief in a proposed class action against a pair of insurers over unreturned premiums for canceled trips, saying the policyholder failed to allege a cognizable future injury. A policyholder had his bid for injunctive relief denied by a California federal judge in a proposed class action against a pair of insurers over unreturned premiums for canceled trips, including an October 2020 cruise. (AP Photo/John Raoux) U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes granted Travel Insured International Inc. and U.S. Fire Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss Louis B. Edleson's request for...

