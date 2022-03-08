Chancery Asked To Enforce Aerojet TRO In Proxy Battle

By Jeff Montgomery (March 8, 2022, 7:44 PM EST) -- One side in a Delaware Chancery Court feud over control of rocket manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. accused the other of violating a temporary restraining order Tuesday, citing alleged refusals to retain neutral counsel and unilateral efforts to dismiss the case. Four directors led by board executive chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein asked Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will to enforce a TRO issued by the court on Feb. 15, arguing that four others led by CEO Eileen P. Drake had failed to comply with court requirements in the order, including withdrawal of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Richards Layton & Finger...

