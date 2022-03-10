US Judge Finds Conn. Atty Liable For Illegal Stock Sales

By Clarice Silber (March 10, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has affirmed his previous finding that a Connecticut attorney accused of illegally selling shares of biotech company PixarBio was liable for evading the registration requirements for selling securities, handing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission an early win on a claim in the case. U.S. District Judge William Young granted the SEC summary judgment on its claim and found that Henry Sargent made unregistered sales of PixarBio stock to dozens of friends, family, co-workers and acquaintances "The undisputed material facts of [Henry] Sargent's case are so overwhelming as to leave no room for a reasonable jury to...

