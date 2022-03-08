UnitedHealth's HIV Drug Suit Against Teva, Gilead Trimmed

By Matthew Perlman (March 8, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- A California federal court on Tuesday trimmed several state law claims while keeping others intact in United Healthcare's suit alleging it overpaid for HIV drugs because Teva and Gilead delayed cheaper generic versions. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen issued an order denying in part and granting in part motions to dismiss from Teva and Gilead, largely based on rulings made in related cases from different buyers. The judge said that for many of the state law claims, Teva and Gilead argued the statutes do not apply because they are aimed at consumers, while United Healthcare, as an insurance company, purchased...

