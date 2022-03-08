Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UnitedHealth's HIV Drug Suit Against Teva, Gilead Trimmed

By Matthew Perlman (March 8, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- A California federal court on Tuesday trimmed several state law claims while keeping others intact in United Healthcare's suit alleging it overpaid for HIV drugs because Teva and Gilead delayed cheaper generic versions.

U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen issued an order denying in part and granting in part motions to dismiss from Teva and Gilead, largely based on rulings made in related cases from different buyers.

The judge said that for many of the state law claims, Teva and Gilead argued the statutes do not apply because they are aimed at consumers, while United Healthcare, as an insurance company, purchased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!