Ill. Judge Tweaks Order To Satisfy DOJ's Funding Appeal

By Lauraann Wood (March 8, 2022, 10:25 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge closed the book on Chicago's lawsuit challenging certain Trump-era conditions for recipients of a federal public safety grant on Tuesday when he put the final touches on his judgment blocking conditions for receiving the grant to resolve the case's outlying issues. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber amended his judgment with three changes that Chicago and the U.S. Department of Justice argued would help resolve the government's pending appeal in the city's case, which accused former president Donald Trump's Justice Department of imposing the conditions to unfairly target immigrant-friendly, so-called "sanctuary cities." The changes clarify the scope of...

