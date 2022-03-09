Gordon & Rees Brings On Hawkins Parnell Litigation Team

By James Mills (March 9, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has hired a team of 10 litigation attorneys from Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP to work in its environmental, commercial litigation, and tort and product liability practice groups, the firm announced Tuesday. Eight of the attorneys will join the Austin office, one will be in the Dallas office and one will be in San Francisco. Of the 10 attorneys, six joined as partners while two joined as of counsel, one joined as senior counsel and one as an associate attorney. "The addition of this outstanding group strongly complements our 50-state platform by expanding our existing footprint in...

