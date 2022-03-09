When Termination Is An Option For Aging Fla. Condos

By Barry Lapides and Edward Baker (March 9, 2022, 5:40 PM EST) -- Florida is home to tens of thousands of condominiums associations. Buildings 40 years old and older may have a tumultuous road ahead. The aging nature of countless condominium buildings presents two main problems, and as of late, condominium terminations have been a solution. First, in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, buildings are required to undergo a certification process once they are 40 years old. In response to the building collapse in Surfside, state legislators have indicated that this certification process may become a statewide requirement and local officials have considered expanding the certification process to buildings that are 30 years old and...

