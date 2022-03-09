5 Advertising Enforcement Trends To Watch

By Amanda Beane and Jason Howell (March 9, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- Savvy companies keep a watchful eye out for advertising, marketing and promotion practices that tend to draw significant scrutiny from consumers and regulators. This year, the Federal Trade Commission is expected to be more aggressive on consumer protection issues than it has been in the recent past, and the state consumer protection law and enforcement landscape is shifting too. Companies should therefore review their compliance practices to ensure that their advertising, subscription mechanisms, customer review programs and other promotional tools are up to date with the latest requirements. With this in mind, here are our top five picks for advertising and...

