Mass. Rep. Seeks To Destigmatize Medical Pot Use In Vets

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 9, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- Veterans using medical marijuana would have additional safeguards against medical discrimination and loss of benefits at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under a new bill introduced in the House on Tuesday. In an announcement, Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., the bill's sponsor, said the proposed legislation's goal is to "ensure that returning service members have access to every solution that allows them to live free of pain or anxiety," noting that according to veterans' affairs officials, veterans are twice as likely as civilians to die of an opioid overdose. If passed, the bill would establish a VA policy on cannabis that...

