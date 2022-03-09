Law360's Tort Report: Tyson To Turn To Justices In Virus Row

By Y. Peter Kang (March 9, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- Tyson Foods' disclosure that it will seek U.S. Supreme Court review over whether COVID-19 worker death cases can be heard in federal court, and a $105 million settlement over an oil refinery worker's death lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Tyson To Seek Supreme Court Review In COVID-19 Death Cases Tyson Foods said it plans to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to decide once and for all whether the company can invoke the federal officer removal statute and have two wrongful death cases adjudicated in federal court....

