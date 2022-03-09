Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup

Law360's Tort Report: Tyson To Turn To Justices In Virus Row

By Y. Peter Kang (March 9, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- Tyson Foods' disclosure that it will seek U.S. Supreme Court review over whether COVID-19 worker death cases can be heard in federal court, and a $105 million settlement over an oil refinery worker's death lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar.

Tyson To Seek Supreme Court Review In COVID-19 Death Cases

Tyson Foods said it plans to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to decide once and for all whether the company can invoke the federal officer removal statute and have two wrongful death cases adjudicated in federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!