Ex-Speaker's Fall May Not Trigger Illinois Ethics Reforms

By Celeste Bott (March 10, 2022, 2:50 PM EST) -- The indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan could lead to some state ethics reforms, but it's unclear if those changes will have any teeth in a state that treats disgraced politicians like bad apples rather than side effects of a broken political culture. Madigan, the longtime speaker once considered the Prairie State's most powerful politician, is the latest big fish in a long line of Illinois politicians accused of political corruption. He pled not guilty Wednesday to racketeering and bribery charges and faces accusations that he led a criminal enterprise for roughly a decade that leveraged his substantial influence...

