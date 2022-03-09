BMW Can't Dodge Warranty Claims In Ceramic Brake Row

By Mike Curley (March 9, 2022, 2:06 PM EST) -- A California federal judge won't let BMW of North America LLC escape warranty claims in a proposed class action alleging it shipped vehicles with faulty ceramic brakes that have an "extremely loud" squeal, saying the proposed class has fixed pleading defects that got the claims dismissed before. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. allowed three claims for breach of warranty to go forward in Hayk Bezirganyan's suit, but dismissed one claim for violation of the state's Unfair Competition Law with prejudice. According to the suit, BMW vehicles from about 2013 were built with carbon ceramic brakes, or...

