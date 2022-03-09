Gov't Pauses Contract While Court Hears Army Sun Hat Spat

By Max Jaeger (March 9, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. government paused a contract for military sun hats after a nonprofit supplier that employs blind and severely disabled staff brought a lawsuit before the Court of Federal Claims alleging officials erroneously moved to obtain the hats from a different manufacturer. The Army awarded Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries, or SEKRI, a year-long contract last March to supply nearly 45,000 hats, according to a complaint filed March 4. But while the government's procurement list indicates SEKRI is the mandatory supplier for such hats, the Defense Logistics Agency in January erroneously modified a 2020 contract with New York-based commercial manufacturer Sam Bonk...

